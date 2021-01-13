Cardinal Cupich, "Today, I received my second dose of COVID-19 vaccine from health care professionals at Saint Anthony Hospital. I appreciate their good care of me and all those they serve." "Getting… More

"Getting vaccinated also honors the sacrifice of essential workers, first responders and caregivers who everyday put themselves in harm’s way. And let’s not forget our dedicated clergy, who have ministered to and buried many of our beloved dead and consoled their families."