Cassock Community Takes Over Famous Sanctuary

Coutances Diocese, France, announced on April 24 that Father Maurice Franc, a member of the conservative Community of St Martin, has been named rector of the Mont-Saint-Michel shrine as of September 1.He replaces casually dressed Mission de France Father Henri Gesmier who was known as an exorcist. Franc will prepare for the September 2022 arrival of other priests of his community.The Community of St Martin is a Novus-Ordo group, founded in Genoa, Italy, which wears cassocks and defends Vatican II to the letter. Therefore, the Vatican II mainstream considers them as "traditionalist."Mont-Saint-Michel is a tidal island approximately one kilometre off France’s north-western coast. It is accessible at low tide to more than 3 million pilgrims and tourists who visit its former abbey each year. Already since 2001, the Monastic Fraternities of Jerusalem is present on Mont-Saint-Michel with a community.