Advent Reflections 2020 - First Week of Advent: God is Our Father To observe the First Week of Advent. Fr. Bernardino Maria Soukup uses the analogy of a potter forming his clay to explain how Our …More
To observe the First Week of Advent. Fr. Bernardino Maria Soukup uses the analogy of a potter forming his clay to explain how Our Lord, Father, Redeemer and Creator calls us to have a deep relationship with him.
