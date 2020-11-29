Advent Reflections 2020 - First Week of Advent: God is Our Father To observe the First Week of Advent. Fr. Bernardino Maria Soukup uses the analogy of a potter forming his clay to explain how Our … More

To observe the First Week of Advent. Fr. Bernardino Maria Soukup uses the analogy of a potter forming his clay to explain how Our Lord, Father, Redeemer and Creator calls us to have a deep relationship with him.