Polish bishops to entrust nation to St Joseph | SW News | 218

Bishops in Poland will entrust the nation as well as the Church in the country to St Joseph later this year. To foster more devotion to the spouse of the Blessed Virgin, Pope Francis had declared a year dedicated to St Joseph in December 2020. Spanish parliament passes law legalising euthanasia In what is seen as a setback for those supporting the sanctity of life in Spain, the lower house of Parliament has passed a law allowing euthanasia. During the vote on March 18, 202 parliamentarians voted in favour of the law while 141 voted against it and two abstained. Gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Nigeria Yet another Catholic priest has been abducted in Nigeria, where Christians are the targets of Islamist insurgency groups such as Boko Haram. Fr Harrison Egwuenu, dean of St George's College in Obinomba, southern Nigeria, was kidnapped on March 15 at 8 p.m. local time. As per local sources, gunmen fired shots into the air, and the priest, who was traveling in a car, was taken at gunpoint. Hundreds march for life in Munich despite attack from counter protesters Hundreds of pro-life supporters took out a rally in the German city of Munich on March 20 to protest against euthanasia and the abortion policies of the government. More than 600 activists took part in the rally, which experienced sporadic attacks from counter-protesters. Russian church closed by Bolsheviks returned to Catholics after 25 years of petitions Finally, the prayers of Catholics in the Russian city of Novgorod to reclaim their church have been answered. The church of Saints Peter and Paul, which was closed down by Bolsheviks and used as a movie hall, has finally been returned to the Catholic Church after 25 years of official requests. Pope Francis accuses mafia of exploiting the pandemic Pope Francis has once again spoken out against the Mafia. On March 21, the Day of Remembrance and Commitment in Memory of the Innocent Victims of the Mafia, the pontiff urged everyone to renew their commitment against the crime syndicate. Survey reveals US Catholics’ growing concern about global Christian persecution Going by a survey conducted by the Pontifical Foundation, Aid to the Church in Need, Catholics across the US have expressed growing concern about persecuted Christians across the world. The survey involving 1,000 Catholic adults took place from February 19-26 and is the fourth annual survey on the topic. Pope bestows international status on Knock shrine in Ireland The National Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock in Ireland has been officially named as an international Marian and Eucharistic shrine. Pope Francis elevated the shrine to global status on March 19 during an online event.