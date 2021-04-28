Clicks7
SHOW ME THE SCIENCE: Bill Maher on Covid Here's a 3-minute bombshell from Michael Matt's "Editor's Desk" in which TV personality, Bill Maher, no conservative, destroys the Branch Covidians. We
Here's a 3-minute bombshell from Michael Matt's "Editor's Desk" in which TV personality, Bill Maher, no conservative, destroys the Branch Covidians. We hope you'll share this with those who believe only "stupid Trump voters" question the science behind the Covid narrative. Maybe they'll listen to Bill. We hope so, since this country is clearly running out of time. Watch the full episode: youtube.com/watch?v=Az0nk3-oCjg
