Francis Chan is discovering that all Christians before 1517 believed in Consecration

Tesa
1
Will he become Catholic? Discovered that Christians before 1517 believed in literal Body and Blood in the Eucharist.
lancs1
Chan is an Evangelical Protestant. They don't have "holy communion".
