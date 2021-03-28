WINESKINS 3 28 21 Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Deacon Chad Johnson; Vince Pecchia talks about St. Francis of Paola; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Christa Blasko, Part I, on Catholic Cemeteries; music from … More

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Deacon Chad Johnson; Vince Pecchia talks about St. Francis of Paola; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Christa Blasko, Part I, on Catholic Cemeteries; music from the CD What Wondrous Love, Songs for a Lenten Journey; and, Sr. Mary McCormick, OSU, reflects on the readings for Palm Sunday, the Passion of the Lord.