International Relations Officer for Sant'Egidio Discusses Bringing Peace to South Sudan

A delegation from the Community of Sant'Egidio, including the International Relations Officer, Mauro Garofalo, went to South Sudan last month where they met the president, Salva Kiir Mayardit, the first vice president Riek Machar and numerous members of the government and the international community. Garofalo joins to discuss the meeting and why he believes Pope Francis chose to write a letter to the world's youngest country this Christmas. The international relations officer explains what initiatives he sees developing in the new year from South Sudan in their process towards peace and shares how people can help the country that is currently struggling with floods on top of the pandemic. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: International Relations Officer for Sant'Egidio Discusses Bringing Peace to South SudanA delegation from the Community of Sant'Egidio, including the International Relations Officer, Mauro Garofalo, went to South Sudan last month where they met the president, Salva Kiir Mayardit, the first vice president Riek Machar and numerous members of the government and the international community. Garofalo joins to discuss the meeting and why he believes Pope Francis chose to write a letter to the world's youngest country this Christmas. The international relations officer explains what initiatives he sees developing in the new year from South Sudan in their process towards peace and shares how people can help the country that is currently struggling with floods on top of the pandemic. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly