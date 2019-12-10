Peter Kreeft: Christian Themes in 'Lord of the Rings' - Biola University Chapel

Dr. Peter Kreeft explains some of the unseen Christian foundations that undergird "The Lord of the Rings." He shows that the most important character in the series is someone who is never named: God.… More

Dr. Peter Kreeft explains some of the unseen Christian foundations that undergird "The Lord of the Rings." He shows that the most important character in the series is someone who is never named: God. Dr. Kreeft also discusses the multiple Christ-figures in the series as they relate to Jesus' offices of king, prophet, and priest. Chapel from November 18, 2013