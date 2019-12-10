 Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
Clicks68

Peter Kreeft: Christian Themes in 'Lord of the Rings' - Biola University Chapel

Santiago74
2
Dr. Peter Kreeft explains some of the unseen Christian foundations that undergird "The Lord of the Rings." He shows that the most important character in the series is someone who is never named: God.…More
Dr. Peter Kreeft explains some of the unseen Christian foundations that undergird "The Lord of the Rings." He shows that the most important character in the series is someone who is never named: God. Dr. Kreeft also discusses the multiple Christ-figures in the series as they relate to Jesus' offices of king, prophet, and priest. Chapel from November 18, 2013
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

mattsixteen24
The ex-protestant turned VII propagandist. Like Scott Hahn and those "catholic" answer guys.
  • Report
ApoCalypso Dancer mentioned this post in Peter Kreeft: Christian Themes in 'Lord of the Rings' - Biola University Chapel.
ApoCalypso Dancer
  • Report
Santiago74 likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up