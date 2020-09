Junno Arocho Esteves on Twitter: "At a press conference near the Vatican, Cardinal Angelo Becciu denied wrong-doing and that he was being investigated for using Vatican funds to support a Caritas project in his home diocese run by his brother. Pope Francis, he said, made no mention of London property deal."Cardinal Becciu added that the meeting with Francis lasted 20 min and that he was saddened when telling him "he lost trust in me."