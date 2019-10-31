New York Cardinal: "I Would Love to Be Married and Have Kids"

Appearing on CBS This Morning, New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, 69, replied to the question whether he would like there to be a Mrs. Dolan, “I would love to be married and have kids.”He went on explaining that Paul VI said “you shouldn't be a celibate if you don't want to be married and have kids.”“Celibates are different than bachelors; celibates want to be a father and want to be a spouse, and they transfer it to their allegiance to the Church, which is their family.”"So, a desire to be a father and a husband is a healthy, normal, beautiful thing. And I've got it. But do I regret not being married? Well, I might miss it, but right now, celibacy I find to be extraordinarily rewarding and liberating."