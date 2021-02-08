Let there be Light! "In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. Now the earth was a formless void, there was darkness over the deep, and God’s spirit hovered over the water. God said, ‘… More

Let there be Light!



"In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. Now the earth was a formless void, there was darkness over the deep, and God’s spirit hovered over the water. God said, ‘Let there be light’, and there was light. God saw that light was good, and God divided light from darkness. God called light ‘day’, and darkness he called ‘night.’ Evening came and morning came: the first day." – Genesis 1:1-5, which is part of today's reading at Mass. Stained glass detail from a window in the Anglican Cathedral of Southwark.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr