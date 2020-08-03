Benedict XVI Suffers From Facial Infection, Has Chosen Burial Place

Benedict XVI, 93, is “very frail,” his biographer Peter Seewald told Pnp.de after meeting him on Saturday. The paper calls him “critically ill.”According to Seewald, Benedict XVI is suffering from a painful facial infection provoked by bacteria (Erysipelas). It can spread to other areas of the body, cause lymphatic damage or develop into a "flesh-eating" condition.Yet, Benedict is optimistic and said that he could again write something after recovering.He has written his spiritual testament which will be published posthumously. As his final resting place he has chosen the first tomb of John Paul II in Saint Peter's.