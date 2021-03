TRADCATKNIGHT: The NEW Ten Coronavirus Commandments

By: Eric Gajewski“A time is coming when men will go mad, and when they see someone who is not mad, they will attack him, saying, 'You are mad; you are not like us.”― St. Antony the GreatTHIS SATIRICAL PIECE WILL ASSUREDLY PUT YOU IN A GOOD MOOD. IT ENDS WITH AN ABSOULTELY HILARIOUS VIDEO ON CENSORSHIP.