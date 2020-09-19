Why Pope Francis is an Antipope: Canon 332.2

Canon Law frequently discusses both parts of the papacy, the ministry and the office of the post. Ministerium and munus.
In his resignation later, Benedict resigns the ministry. Specifically. He says it multiple times.
Canon 332.2 discusses the resignation of the office.
332.2 If it happen that the Roman Pontiff renounces his munus, there is required for validity that the renunciation be done freely and manifested duly, but not that it be accepted by anyone whomsoever.
the Latin:
Si contingat ut Romanus Pontifex muneri suo renuntiet, ad validitatem requiritur ut renuntiatio libere fiat et rite manifestetur, non vero ut a quopiam acceptetur.
1)Canon Law doesn't use ministerium and munus interchangeably. It is precise.
2)Canon 332.2 says the resignation of the office must be manifested properly.
3)B16's resignation, NOT ANYTHING HE SAID IN A GENERAL AUDIENCE, BUT HIS RESIGNATION LETTER only mentions the ministry, multiple times.
4)From his dress, his residence, his holding on to his papal name, being addressed as His Holiness, from Ganswein's explanation that B16 "expanded" the papacy (can't be done since Jesus picked ONE) , from Bergolio's consultation with B16 on canonizations, and from the fact he didn't mention both the ministry and OFFICE of the pope, we are redirected to Canon 188, which means
5)Benedict erred, and not legally resign and thus his resognation is invalid and thus he is still pope.
No matter how bad the Bergolians (@Ultraviolet on GTV) want Bergolio to be pope he isnt. He is an Antipope.
