Litany of Saint Joseph in Latin JohnShaw

Kyrie, eleison.

R. Christe, eleison.

Lord, have mercy on us.

R. Christ, have mercy on us.

Kyrie, eleison.

Christe, audi nos.

R. Christe, exaudi nos .

Lord, have mercy on us.

Christ, hear us.

R. Christ, graciously hear us.

Pater de caelis, Deus,

R. miserere nobis .

God the Father of heaven,

R. have mercy on us.

Fili, Redemptor mundi, Deus,

R. miserere nobis .

God the Son, Redeemer of the world,

R. … More

Spiritus Sancte Deus,

R. miserere nobis .

God the Holy Spirit,

R. have mercy on us.

Sancta Trinitas, unus Deus,

R. miserere nobis .

Holy Trinity, one God,

R. have mercy on us .

Sancta Maria,

R. ora pro nobis .

Holy Mary,

R. pray for us .

Sancte Ioseph,

R. ora pro nobis .

St. Joseph,

R. pray for us.

Proles David inclyta,

R. ora pro nobis .

Renowned offspring of David,

R. pray for us .

Lumen Patriarcharum,

R. ora pro nobis .

Light of Patriarchs,

R. pray for us .

Dei Genetricis Sponse,

R. ora pro nobis.

Spouse of the Mother of God,

R. pray for us .

Custos pudice Virginis,

R. ora pro nobis .

Chaste guardian of the Virgin,

R. pray for us.

Filii Dei nutricie,

R. ora pro nobis .

Foster father of the Son of God,

R. pray for us.

Christi defensor sedule,

R. ora pro nobis .

Diligent protector of Christ,

R. pray for us.

Almae Familiae praeses,

R. ora pro nobis .

Head of the Holy Family,

R. pray for us .

Ioseph iustissime,

R. ora pro nobis .

Joseph most just,

R. pray for us .

Ioseph castissime,

R. ora pro nobis .

Joseph most chaste,

R. pray for us.

Ioseph prudentissime,

R. ora pro nobis .

Joseph most prudent,

R. pray for us .

Ioseph fortissime,

R. ora pro nobis .

Joseph most strong,

R. pray for us .

Ioseph oboedientissime,

R. ora pro nobis .

Joseph, most obedient,

R. pray for us .

Ioseph fidelissime,

R. ora pro nobis .

Joseph most faithful,

R. pray for us .

Speculum patientiae,

R. ora pro nobis .

Mirror of patience,

R. pray for us.

Amator paupertatis,

R. ora pro nobis .

Lover of poverty,

R. pray for us .

Exemplar opificum,

R. ora pro nobis .

Model of artisans,

R. pray for us .

Domesticae vitae decus,

R. ora pro nobis .

Glory of home life,

R. pray for us.

Custos virginum,

R. ora pro nobis .

Guardian of virgins,

R. pray for us.

Familiarum columen,

R. ora pro nobis .

Pillar of families,

R. pray for us.

Solatium miserorum,

R. ora pro nobis .

Solace of the wretched,

R. pray for us .

Spes aegrotantium,

R. ora pro nobis .

Hope of the sick,

R. pray for us .

Patrone morientium,

R. ora pro nobis .

Patron of the dying,

R. pray for us .

Terror daemonum,

R. ora pro nobis .

Terror of the demons,

R. pray for us.

Protector sanctae Ecclesiae,

R. ora pro nobis .

Protector of Holy Church,

R. pray for us.

Agnus Dei, qui tollis peccata mundi,

R. parce nobis , Domine.

Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world,

R. spare us, O Lord.

Agnus Dei, qui tollis peccata mundi,

R. exaudi nos, Domine .

Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world,

R. graciously hear us, O Lord.

Agnus Dei, qui tollis peccata mundi,

R. miserere nobis .

Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world,

R. have mercy on us.

V. Constituit eum dominum domus suae.

R. Et principem omnis possessionis suae .

V. He made him the lord of his household.

R. And prince over all his possessions.

Oremus

Deus, qui in ineffabili providentia beatum Ioseph sanctissimae Genetricis tuae Sponsum eligere dignatus es, praesta, quaesumus, ut quem protectorem veneramur in terris, intercessorem habere mereamur in caelis: Qui vivis et regnas in saecula saeculorum. Amen.

Let us pray

O God, in Thy ineffable providence Thou wert pleased to choose Blessed Joseph to be the spouse of Thy most holy Mother, grant, we beg Thee, that we may be worthy to have him for our intercessor in heaven whom on earth we venerate as our Protector; Thou who livest and reignest forever and ever. Amen.