Blessed GiuseppinaVanini - February 23

2019 The Church is soon to be greatly enriched by the new saint, Sr. Giuseppina Vannini from Italy. Let us pray with the Church as Pope Francis canonizes this founder of the order of the Daughters of Saint Camillus. Watch LIVE telecast of the canonization ceremony, this October 13th, on SHALOM WORLD.