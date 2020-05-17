Clicks244
Bishop Tired After Two Years

Dunedin Bishop Michael Dooley, New Zealand, told his “dear sisters and brothers in Christ” on May 3 that he was “ordained” as a bishop two years ago and that he needs a break,

“This letter is to let you know that I will be taking some time away from the diocese for personal and spriritual renewal.”

He explains that “being your bishop” has been “a particularly testing and harrowing time for me personally.”

However, Dooley is looking forward to returning “with renewed energy and focus.”

In his absence, the diocese will be run by the Vicar General, Father Gerard Aynsley (English).

Rafał_Ovile
  • Report
One does not bless over an empty table.
eticacasanova
  • Report
Saint Francis of Sales used to take short breaks, to renew his energies, that's human
Tesa
  • Report
"When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves." -Viktor Frankl.
Prayhard
  • Report
Alcoholism?
