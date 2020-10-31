Halloween: Just innocent fun?

It’s that time of year again. Time to put on the full armor of God. Please click on the link below to see what Catholic Exorcists such as Fr Gabriele Amorth have to say about this seemingly harmless holiday.
It’s not too late to make the right choice. Perhaps the Holy Spirit has been nudging you already...
youtube.com/watch?v=S7koRVJkwzo
Clicks43
- Report
Social networks
It is SATANISM !
Look up Samhain the pagan Gaelic festival marking the end of the harvest season and beginning of winter or "darker half" of the year. It is held on 1 November, but with celebrations beginning on the evening of 31 October, as the Celtic day began and ended at sunset.
Investigate also what “trick and treating” for them really was. Demonic and terrifying human sacrificing rituals and custom.
Investigate also what “trick and treating” for them really was. Demonic and terrifying human sacrificing rituals and custom.