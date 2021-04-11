St. Julius I POPE (+ 352) - April 12 SAINT JULIUS Pope (+ 352) St. Julius was a Roman. He was elected Pope on February 6, 337. He is honored as a protector of the Faith when detractors and heretics… More

SAINT JULIUS

St. Julius was a Roman. He was elected Pope on February 6, 337. He is honored as a protector of the Faith when detractors and heretics would subtract from the original deposit of Tradition and Scripture.

When Arian bishops in the East sent deputies accusing St. Athanasius, Patriarch of Alexandria, the latter sent deputies to Rome. Upon an impartial hearing, the advocates of the heretics were confounded and silenced. The Arians then demanded a council, and St. Julius assembled one in Rome in 341. The Arians, instead of appearing, held a pretended council at Antioch in 341, in which they presumed to appoint one Gregory, an Arian, Bishop of Alexandria. Gregory detained the Pope's legates beyond the time mentioned for their appearance; and then wrote to St. Julius, alleging a pretended impossibility of their appearing, on account of the Persian war and other impediments. The Pope saw through these pretences, and in a council at Rome examined the cause of St. Athanasius, declared him innocent of the things laid to his charge by the Arians, and confirmed him in his see.

St. Julius also acquitted Marcellus of Ancyra upon the latter's orthodox profession of faith. The Pope drew up and sent by Count Gabian to the Oriental Eusebian bishops, who had first demanded a council and then refused to appear in it, an excellent letter, which is looked upon as one of the finest monuments of ecclesiastical antiquity. Finding the Eusebians still obstinate, St. Julius moved Constans, Emperor of the West, to demand the concurrence of his brother Constantius in the assembling of a general council at Sardica in Illyricum. This was opened in May 347 and declared St. Athanasius and Marcellus of Ancyra orthodox and innocent, deposed certain Arian bishops, and framed twenty-one canons of discipline.

St. Julius reigned fifteen years, two months, and six days. He passed away on April 12, 352 to join Christ and reign with the blessed in heaven. Numbered among the Church Triumphant, with his name written in the Book of Life, St. Julius intercedes for all who call out in Faith.