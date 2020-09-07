Home
Clicks
79
Joe Biden held a Labor Day Event in Lancaster, PA.
Tesa
2
1 hour ago
45 minutes ago
Mr. Biden, always the thoughtful host, filled the buffet table with the same bounty he'll offer the working middle-class American tax-payer.
Roberto 55
56 minutes ago
Did they play a poker?
