Clicks79

Joe Biden held a Labor Day Event in Lancaster, PA.

Tesa
2
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Ultraviolet
  • Report
Mr. Biden, always the thoughtful host, filled the buffet table with the same bounty he'll offer the working middle-class American tax-payer.
Roberto 55
  • Report
Did they play a poker?
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up