SOUTH DAKOTA governor KRISTI NOEM, AGAINST COVID-19 state TERROR. youtube.com/watch?v=y750zcVhOq4 JEZUS and MARYJAMore
SOUTH DAKOTA governor KRISTI NOEM, AGAINST COVID-19 state TERROR.
youtube.com/watch?v=y750zcVhOq4

JEZUS and MARYJA
POLSKA2020
God bless you, Mrs. Kristi NOEM !
piotr2019
"We never put our state in LOCKDOWN, we never closed any business, we never closed any CHURCH, schools are open, no mandatory masks..." WOW ! God is with you Mrs. Kristi NOEM,governor of South DAKOTA !
franciszek44
STAND UP, PEOPLE ! against LIARS and slaves of SATAN.
With rosaries and JESUS CHRIST CROSS.
ktoz jak Bog1
People like Mrs. Kristi Noem, like catholic president of Tanzania, like president of Zambia are precious and gift of God.
JezusMaryja1
God put these kind of people in front of battle with DEVIL.
Piotr2000
Brave woman ! Pray for her.
