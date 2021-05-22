Saint Rita of Cascia (Vespers Hymn) This is the first verse of a hymn from Vespers for her feast day. "The sun having traversed its orbital path, brings light to bear on joyful hymns and recollection… More

This is the first verse of a hymn from Vespers for her feast day. "The sun having traversed its orbital path, brings light to bear on joyful hymns and recollections, which Rita has merited by conduct of unwavering devotion." "Solis oblíquum peragráta gyrum, Lux ádest hymnis recolénda laétis, Quae fúit Rítae méritis vetústo Móre dicáta." Venite