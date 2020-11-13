Anniversary of our Deceased Brethren

All Souls of the Order of Preachers is usually kept on 8 November, but this was replaced by the Sunday Liturgy. So, this year (2020), we observed it on 13 November. In this photo, the London … More

All Souls of the Order of Preachers is usually kept on 8 November, but this was replaced by the Sunday Liturgy. So, this year (2020), we observed it on 13 November. In this photo, the London community are visiting the graves of our deceased brothers to pray for the repose of their souls. May everlasting light shine upon them, Lord, with all the Saints for ever, for your loving mercy never fails. Amen.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr