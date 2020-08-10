Priest Charged With 36 Counts – All Dropped

Galway-born Father Joseph Walsh was charged in 2018 with 36 counts of “stealing” from his former Saint Joseph's Church in Subiaco, Perth, Australia, where he had been the parish-priest for 16 years.Oligarch media published lavish details about first class airfares and accommodation while Walsh always maintained his innocence.On July 27 the prosecution informed Perth Archdiocese that it would not proceed with Walsh's indictment as there were no reasonable prospects of a conviction.In an August 4 letter to Saint Joseph’s Parish, Archbishop Timothy Costelloe of Perth remained vague but wrote that he is still engaged in civil and canon law processes against Walsh. However, he was not prepared to give the reasons for this.