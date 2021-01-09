Clicks55
The truth about the 2020 election is far more sinister than you think. The mainstream media is run by leftist communists and has the power to destroy the conservative movement. To help LifeSite conti…More
The truth about the 2020 election is far more sinister than you think.
The mainstream media is run by leftist communists and has the power to destroy the conservative movement.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: give.lifesitenews.com
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: lifesitenews.us1.list-manage.com/…561a81f1ee4736a3&id=747195aa73
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe
Follow John-Henry on social media
Facebook: gloria.tv/johnhenrywesten?_fb_noscript=1
Twitter: twitter.com/jhwesten?lang=en
Follow LifeSite on social media
Facebook: @LifeSiteNews
Twitter: twitter.com/LifeSite
Parler: parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews
The mainstream media is run by leftist communists and has the power to destroy the conservative movement.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: give.lifesitenews.com
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: lifesitenews.us1.list-manage.com/…561a81f1ee4736a3&id=747195aa73
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe
Follow John-Henry on social media
Facebook: gloria.tv/johnhenrywesten?_fb_noscript=1
Twitter: twitter.com/jhwesten?lang=en
Follow LifeSite on social media
Facebook: @LifeSiteNews
Twitter: twitter.com/LifeSite
Parler: parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews