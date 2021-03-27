Palm Sunday Procession Dublin Issue (1942) Titles read: "PALM SUNDAY PROCESSION" (Dublin issue). London. Various shots show the Blessing the Palms procession onto the steps and forecourt at Westmins… More

Various shots show the Blessing the Palms procession onto the steps and forecourt at Westminster Cathedral. Numerous clergymen and altar boys or choir boys make up the procession, all holding palms. The Bishop of Lance is also present. As part of the ceremony, one of the clergymen knocks on the closed door of the church, then the procession moves back inside.