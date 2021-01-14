Clicks3
Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-01-12 - Listening to God Pt. 2
Fr. Mitch Pacwa continues his conversation on how to listen when God is speaking by looking at various reasons that make it difficult to hear God in the modern world.
