U.N. Expert: Supressing Religion Is “Pluralist”, Progressive”

Religious laws should be repealed, if they conflict with opinions of human rights “scholars” and U.N. “experts,” Ahmad Shaheed, 56, said (C-Fam.org, March 6).Maledives born Shaheed is the U.N. Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in Iran.UN fringe views on homosexualism and abortion must take precedence over mainstream beliefs of world religions, he advocates. Where babies aren’t killed, for Shaheed “the right to equal human dignity is denied.”He proposes to call religious believes “patriarchal” and to suppress or “re-interprete” them in order to make them “gender equal." This he calls “pluralist” and “progressive.”Shaheed argues that “rules regulating the status of men and women, including in the appointment of clergy,” are not only religious, but “political,” and thus “a concern for the State.”