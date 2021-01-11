The cause of canonization for Bishop Francis Xavier Ford has taken on special meaning in the Diocese of Brooklyn, where he was born and raised before beginning his journey of faith. Brooklyn is … More

The cause of canonization for Bishop Francis Xavier Ford has taken on special meaning in the Diocese of Brooklyn, where he was born and raised before beginning his journey of faith. Brooklyn is where Bishop Ford first learned about the Catholic faith as a boy through his family’s love and from the examples of his teachers at St. Joseph’s School. CurrentsNews