Clicks31

Cry about Christ, not your own miserable self

Eva
1
“A single tear shed at the remembrance of the Passion of Jesus is worth more than a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, or a year of fasting on bread and water.” -St. Augustine
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Eva
  • Report
Maybe the Dominican cries because he made a mistake in painting and has to start again 🤪 😎
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up