Clicks
31
Cry about Christ, not your own miserable self
Eva
1
29 minutes ago
“A single tear shed at the remembrance of the Passion of Jesus is worth more than a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, or a year of fasting on bread and water.” -St. Augustine
Eva
10 minutes ago
Maybe the Dominican cries because he made a mistake in painting and has to start again
