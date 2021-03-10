The Irish were brought over as indentured servants and the first real migration brought the Scots-Irish or 'Ulster Irish' in 1718. CaryMemorialLibrary The city of Boston attracted Irish Catholic immi… More

The city of Boston attracted Irish Catholic immigrants during the next century. These new and undesired residents suffered a backlash of anti-Irish/Catholic sentiment. Discover the conditions of the new arrivals, the neighborhoods where they settled, how they banded together, the kinds of work they did to survive, and their eventual assimilation into American culture. Their acceptance paved the way for the rise of the Irish in Boston politics, and we'll take a look at some of the most notable Irish-American politicians who rose to prominence in the city.



