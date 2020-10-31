Afineevsky About Francis: “We Are Friends”

The preparations for the film Francesco started three years ago, the producer Eleonora Granata told Cinecittà News.
She wanted to stress Francis’ usual characteristics: social commitment, sensibility for “the poor,” environmentalism, and his fight “against the infamies perpetrated by capitalism.”
It was Monsignor Dario Edoardo Viganò, the ex-Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, “who gave us true access to the Vatican.”
Granata admits that she hoped that Francis’ statement about homosex partnerships would cause a media uproar, “It is so important to all of us who worked on the film that the message was global.”
From his side, Evgeny Afineevsky told Famiglia Cristiana that he “has met Francis before,” that “we are friends,” and that Francis “always has time for any human being.”
