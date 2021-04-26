India, with a population of 1.3 billion, has a tally of 17.31 million infections and 195,123 deaths, after 2812 deaths overnight, health ministry data showed. But health experts say the death count … More

But health experts say the death count is probably far higher.



Politicians, especially Modi, have faced criticism for holding rallies attended by thousands of people, packed close together in stadiums and grounds, despite a brutal second wave of infections.



Several cities have ordered curfews, while police have been deployed to enforce social distancing and mask-wearing.



The news comes as the IPL announced it is continuing to play in six cities across India, despite the alarming medical situation across the country.