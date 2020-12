SSP Mass First Sunday of Advent November 29, 2020 Mass For Shut Ins from the Society of St. Paul in Canfield for the First Sunday of Advent November 29, 2020. Fr. Matt Roehrig, SSP, celebrant; … More

SSP Mass First Sunday of Advent November 29, 2020



Mass For Shut Ins from the Society of St. Paul in Canfield for the First Sunday of Advent November 29, 2020. Fr. Matt Roehrig, SSP, celebrant; Brother Augustine Condon, SSP, lector; Allan and Sarah Pavalko, musicians.