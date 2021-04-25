CATHOLIC TIME | VATICAN NEWS | WORLD NEWS | 25.04.2021 Pope Francis on Saturday received in audience Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints. During… More

Pope Francis on Saturday received in audience Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints.



During the audience, the Holy Father confirmed the conclusions of the Ordinary Session of the Cardinals and Bishops, members of the Congregation, and decided to extend to the universal Church the cult of Blessed Margaret of Città del Castello, of the Third Order of Saint Dominic, born around 1287 in Metola, Italy, and died in Città del Castello, Italy, on 13 April 1320, inscribing her in the book of Saints (equipollent canonisation).



During the same audience, the Pope also authorised the Congregation to promulgate the degrees regarding:



The martyrdom of the Servants of God Vicente Nicasio Renuncio Toribio and eleven companions of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, killed in hatred of the faith in Madrid, Spain, in 1936;



The heroic virtues of the Servant of God Pietro Marcellino Corradini, bishop of Frascati, Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church, founder of the Congregation of the Collegine Sisters of the Holy Family; born on 2 June 1658 in Sezze, Italy, and died in Rome, Italy on 8 February 1743;



The heroic virtues of the Servant of God Emanuele Stablum, professed religious of the Congregation of the Sons of the Immaculate Conception; born on 10 June 1895 in Terzolas, Italy, and died in Rome, Italy on 16 March 1950;



The heroic virtues of the Servant of God María de los Desamparados Portilla Crespo, layperson and mother; born on 26 May 1925 in Valencia, Spain, and died in Madrid, Spain, on 10 May 1996;



The heroic virtues of the Servant of God Anfrosina Berardi, layperson; born on 6 December 1920 in San Marco di Preturo, Italy, and died there on 13 March 1933.

