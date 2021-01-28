The Era of Peace, part one. After all the tribulations for those who survive and who are faithful the end to The Lord Jesus Christ and to the TRUE Magisterium of the Catholic and Apostolic Church, … More

The Era of Peace, part one. After all the tribulations for those who survive and who are faithful the end to The Lord Jesus Christ and to the TRUE Magisterium of the Catholic and Apostolic Church, and who do not receive the Mark of the Beast, the reward will be a new Era of life and peace which Pope's, early Church Father's, Saints and mystics say will happen...