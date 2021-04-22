Father Georges Lemaître, Monseigneur "Big Bang" European Space Ageny, ESA Jul 28, 2014 George Lemaitre soon to be launched to the ISS from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, ESA pays tribute to George … More

Father Georges Lemaître, Monseigneur "Big Bang"



European Space Ageny, ESA Jul 28, 2014 George Lemaitre soon to be launched to the ISS from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, ESA pays tribute to George Lemaitre, the Belgian cleric and professor who was the first to conceive the idea of a big bang.



The name of the man who proposed the prevailing 'expansion' theory on the beginning of the universe was proposed by Belgium’s delegation to ESA.



This video explains who was Georges Lemaitre and how he contributed to modern Cosmology. It includes an interview in English and French with Professor Dominique Lambert, Theoretical physics - University of Namur