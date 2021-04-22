Clicks875
Father Georges Lemaître, Monseigneur "Big Bang"
European Space Ageny, ESA Jul 28, 2014 George Lemaitre soon to be launched to the ISS from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, ESA pays tribute to George Lemaitre, the Belgian cleric and professor who was the first to conceive the idea of a big bang.
The name of the man who proposed the prevailing 'expansion' theory on the beginning of the universe was proposed by Belgium’s delegation to ESA.
This video explains who was Georges Lemaitre and how he contributed to modern Cosmology. It includes an interview in English and French with Professor Dominique Lambert, Theoretical physics - University of Namur
Monseigneur Georges Henri Joseph Édouard Lemaître, (French: [ʒɔʁʒə ləmɛtʁ] ( listen); 17 July 1894 – 20 June 1966) was a Belgian Jesuit[1] priest, astronomer and professor of physics at the French section of the Catholic University of Leuven.[2] He was the first known academic to propose the theory of the expansion of the universe, WIDELY MISATTRIBUTED TO Edwin Hubble.[3][4] He was …More
Monseigneur Georges Henri Joseph Édouard Lemaître, (French: [ʒɔʁʒə ləmɛtʁ] ( listen); 17 July 1894 – 20 June 1966) was a Belgian Jesuit[1] priest, astronomer and professor of physics at the French section of the Catholic University of Leuven.[2] He was the first known academic to propose the theory of the expansion of the universe, WIDELY MISATTRIBUTED TO Edwin Hubble.[3][4] He was also the first to derive what is now known as Hubble's law and made the first estimation of what is now called the Hubble constant, which he published in 1927, two years before Hubble's article.[5][6][7][8] Lemaître also proposed what became known as the Big Bang theory of the origin of the Universe, which he called his "hypothesis of the primeval atom" or the "Cosmic Egg".[9]
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georges_Lemaître
