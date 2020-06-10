Corona Hoax: Too Many Coffins

Once the coronavirus hysteria started building up, Swiss undertakers began buying coffins.The production of coffins doubled in March, but the coffins were never used. Now, the undertakers don’t know where to store them.Huguenin funeral home in Berne which usually has 40 coffins in stock, bought 400, “To store them, you need a whole sports hall,” Huguenin told 20min.ch.The undertakers confirm that the alleged pandemic had no impact on their business, although Switzerland was worldwide among the countries with the highest infection-rate.