Opinion Poll: The Fear of Corona Has Seized the Priests

After having lost the fear of God, Spanish priests are now in the grips of a pandemic panic.74 percent of them want an unspecified “new pastoral model” after the virus, according to a study published on ComunidadBernabe.com. Priests and bishops have been traditionally inclined to fall into the media trap.The study interviewed 170 priests. Only 22 percent would wish to return to Catholic “business as usual.”77 percent have presided live-streamed Eucharist on virus-free video conferencing platforms. In the last decades, most of the Spanish clergy has become ungodly.