129. Conversion and freedom

The Holy Spirit helps us in faith as Paul says:“In the same way, the Spirit too comes to the aid of our weakness; for we do not know how to pray as we ought, but the Spirit itself intercedes with inexpressible groaning. And the one who searches hearts knows what the intention of the Spirit is, because it intercedes for the holy ones according to God’s will. We know that all things work for good for those who love God, who are called according to his purpose.” Romans, chapter 8, verses 26 to 28To love God is first of all to welcome him into us. Paul tells us that there is a reality that we’re going to live, whether we know Christ or not:“The world in its present form is passing away.” 1 Corinthians, chapter 7, verse 31bThis world in which we live, this world visible to our eyes will not remain. Our eyes will one day see the reality and the truth, as well as our forthcoming transformation, until then more or less successful, when entering into eternal life.We go through life to learn to love one another, from Love. God’s reign is near every person. Jesus invites us to continually convert in order to be as free as possible when we appear before him.This doesn’t mean to make ulcers and headaches with our faults, since we give them to Jesus. It simply means finding all the means to enter deeper into God’s Love.Let’s not live in the regrets of the past with the memory of the wounds piling up and weighing down on our hearts. We have the right to live free from everything that assails and suffocates us.It’s important not to keep our eyes fixed on our faults, but to find ways to get rid of them, in order to approach God. Let’s ask the Holy Spirit to help us find solutions, then continue to develop faith received from the Lord by letting us heal through Jesus.Book: … for LoveNormand Thomas