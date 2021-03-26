Vice-Rector Of Fatima Leaves Priesthood

Father Vítor Coutinho, 55, who in January resigned as the Deputy Rector of the shrine in Fatima, Portugal, has left the priesthood.
Leiria-Fátima Cardinal António dos Santos Marto, 73, announced this in a March 19 decree (below). In June 2020, Coutinho resigned as chancellor of Leiria-Fátima diocese.
He was ordained a priest in 1991 and appointed Vice-Rector of Fatima in 2014. Coutinho holds a doctorate in "moral theology" from the ungodly Münster University, Germany. He was a rising star in the anti-Catholic Portuguese clergy.
A spokesman of the diocese said that Coutinho's decision was "of a vocational and faith nature."
