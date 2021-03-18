269. A good tree

Jesus teaches us:“A good tree does not bear rotten fruit, nor does a rotten tree bear good fruit.” Luke, chapter 6, verse 43Everyone hasn’t God’s knowledge. When a person lives a conversion, he comes equipped with the idols he carried, that he followed, those who sit in his environment. He still can follow some. These idols, these imprisonments, we cannot usually see them with the naked eye. On the other hand, other idols, we see them well. We know they’re there.With Jesus in our life we are like trees that give good fruit. Let’s give our heart to Jesus. Jesus will transform our way of living, seeing, speaking, listening, because he is the Light we need so much. His light illuminates in our life the possible idols. All in all, we have the choice and the responsibility to either keep these idols or to keep away from them.Book: Refusing sinNormand Thomas