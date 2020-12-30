Victorian government mandates wearing masks indoors as state records three news COVID cases. Acting Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan says it will be mandatory to wear masks indoors at all locations … More

Acting Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan says it will be mandatory to wear masks indoors at all locations except a person's home from 5pm tonight as the state records three new COVID cases.



Ms Allan said the three cases identified on Wednesday were discovered to have a direct or indirect link to the Smile Buffalo Thai restaurant in Black Rock at an event that occurred on the 21st December 2020.



She urged anyone who attended Smile Buffalo Thai in Black Rock on December 21 to get tested as early as possible and to quarantine until receiving negative results.



In response to the recent cases, Ms Allan announced the number of people allowed to gather in private homes would be reduced from 30 to 15 people from 5pm today.



She acknowledged the changes will impact Victorian's New Year Eve plans.



"We do apologise to people who have put plans in place, who were looking forward to having events in their home, or in other people’s homes, but this is a necessary step," she said.



"If you are planning to leave your home at the moment, we ask people to carry their masks with them, we are now asking them to wear a mask if they are indoors in any location which is not their private home."