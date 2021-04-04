"Do not be afraid! You are looking for Jesus of Nazareth, the crucified One. He is risen, He is not here. This is the place where they had placed it. " (Mk 16.6). This announcement, given by the … More

"Do not be afraid! You are looking for Jesus of Nazareth, the crucified One. He is risen, He is not here. This is the place where they had placed it. " (Mk 16.6). This announcement, given by the angel, here at the Sepulchre, on Easter morning, is such a surprise that it is incredible even to those who have known and followed Jesus more closely. aleteia