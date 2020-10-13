Home
Amy Coney Barrett answers Sen. Feinstein on abortion and Supreme Court: 'I'll follow the law'
Tesa
19 minutes ago
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., presses Judge Amy Coney Barrett on her stance on Roe v Wade in Senate confirmation hearing.
