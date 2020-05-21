Wineskins 5 24 20

Brother Dominic Calabro, SSP, talks about World Day of Social Communications; Joan Lawson talks about St. Philip Neri; Fr. Jim Korda interviews George Garchar on Catholic Charities in Portage and … More

Brother Dominic Calabro, SSP, talks about World Day of Social Communications; Joan Lawson talks about St. Philip Neri; Fr. Jim Korda interviews George Garchar on Catholic Charities in Portage and Stark Counties; music from the CD "Mary, a Light in the Darkness" by the Kellenberg Memorial High School Choir; and, Fr. Jim McKarns reflects on the readings for the Ascension of the Lord.