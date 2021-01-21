‘Amazing 4 Years,’ Now Former President Donald Trump Leaves White House For Very Last Time | EWTN Ne Calling his four years in the White House “the honor of a lifetime” and “an amazing four years” … More





Calling his four years in the White House "the honor of a lifetime" and "an amazing four years" President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump boarded Marine One, flew to Joint Base Andrews, and then took off on Air Force One on their way to their Florida estate. The president also told reporters outside the White House, "We love the American people." The now former president, facing an unprecedented second impeachment trial in the US Senate after a deadly riot at the US Capitol two weeks ago, told supporters today at JBA, "We will be back in some form." The former president did not attend the Biden Inauguration but did leave the traditional note for the new President. EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen reports.