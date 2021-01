Blessed William Carter - January 11 22 November as one of the Martyrs of England, Scotland, and Wales

to several

11 January Breski1 Memorial

Profile

.

to several

.

and

for 18 months for “

lewd (i.e.,

) pamphlets,” possessing

upholding

, hiding vestments and other equipment in his home. His wife

while he was in

. Eventually charged with

and

the Treatise of Schisme, which allegedly incited violence by

and which was said to have been

by a traitor and addressed to traitors; the jury debated 15 minutes before returning a guilty verdict. One of the

.

Born

Additional Information

Blessed William Carter - January 11 22 November as one of the Martyrs of England, Scotland, and Wales c. 1549 at London hanged, drawn, and quartered on 11 January 1584 at Tyburn, London 1986 by Pope 1987 by Pope