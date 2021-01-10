Clicks1.2K
Blessed William Carter - January 11
Breski1 Memorial 11 January
22 November as one of the Martyrs of England, Scotland, and Wales
Profile Married layman. Apprentice to several Catholic printers. Imprisoned and tortured for 18 months for “printing lewd (i.e., Catholic) pamphlets,” possessing books upholding Catholicism, hiding vestments and other equipment in his home. His wife died while he was in jail. Eventually charged with printing and publishing the Treatise of Schisme, which allegedly incited violence by Catholics and which was said to have been written by a traitor and addressed to traitors; the jury debated 15 minutes before returning a guilty verdict. One of the Martyrs of England, Scotland, and Wales.
Born
c.1549 at London, England
Died
hanged, drawn, and quartered on 11 January 1584 at Tyburn, London, England
Venerated
10 November 1986 by Pope John Paul II
Beatified
22 November 1987 by Pope John Paul II
Additional Information
The 105 Martyrs of Tyburn
catholicsaints.info/blessed-william-carter/
