Clicks168
en.news
1

In Front of Running Camera: Faithful Abused in Fatima (Video)

Father Joaquim Ganhao of the Fátima Basilica, Portugal, denied on June 2 an elderly lady the reception of Holy Communion while trying to push a hoste in her hand. The Mass was broadcast live on Portuguese TV.

Ganhao was wearing a mask. During the distribution of Communion, he started arguing with the lady, but she kept kneeling, so he ignored her and went away.

Likely because of his modernist rigidity and his masque, Ganhao was unable to notice the "smell of the sheep."

#newsVrfitrunyo

  • Report

  • Social networks

Lalanz
  • Report
Pray for this man,
Demons are pushing him into hell...
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up